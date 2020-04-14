Parineeti Chopra dresses up as a bride for magazine cover; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (File Photo) What do you think of her looks? (File Photo)

Everyone, including celebrities, is following the nationwide lockdown and is home at the moment. But they have been giving fans a glimpse of their days in quarantine. But some celebs have now started sharing photos of their work and shoots done before the lockdown was abbounced, adding some cheer in these bleak times. Last month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had shared pictures from a magazine shoot, and now Parineeti Chopra has done the same.

The Kesari actor recently featured on the cover of Khush Wedding Magazine for which she dressed up as a lovely bride. She shared pictures from the shoot recently.

In one of the photos, she is seen in a stunning Abhinav Mishra lehenga. Replete with mirror detailing, the outfit stood out for the way it was accessorised with a statement nathni (nose ring). The make-up, consisting a soft shade of lipstick and smokey eyes, was on point too.

For another look, she was seen in a similar coloured lehenga. This outfit, also by Mishra, was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece from Kainoor Jewellery. The look was rounded out with a lot of mascara and lip gloss.

For the third look, which is also in an outfit by the same designer, Parineeti was seen in a kurta and lehenga combination. The make-up was kept soft, and the look was accessorised with a neckpiece and bangles.

On the cover, she looked lovely wearing an Anarkali. We quite liked the way her hair was styled in soft curls, and the look accessorised with a dainty nathni.

What do you think of her looks?

