Parineeti Chopra or Kriti Sanon: Who wore this black bandhgala outfit better?

Bollywood and fashion often go hand in hand, as it’s an unsaid rule to always look the best in this industry. And because the job demands that everybody put their most fashionable foot forward on all occasions. At times, they end up picking a similar trend or outfits as their co-actors. Recently, two leading actors, Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra happened to do just that.

During the promotions of film Panipat, the actor wore a high-neck bandhgala in black by Rajesh Pratap Singh. She styled this with a black printed and flared dress underneath the bandhgala, which served as an extra layer and also brought some colour to the monotone dress. Completing the look with sock mesh boots and chunky silver studded earrings and rings gave it an urban ethnic look. Her hair was styled poker straight and parted in the centre, ensuring she looked chic.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra too wore a similar high-neck bandhgala while strolling through the city. Just like Sanon’s, the fit and flare silhouette outfit came with full sleeves and a high-neck with chunky buttons. While she didn’t have her hair and makeup in place, she styled the dress with pumps and orange frames. However, the outfit did looks somewhat out of place. The orange frames were yet another turnoff.

