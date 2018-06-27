Spice up your formals with cool denims: Parineeti Chopra, Kajol show how

Parineeti Chopra (R), Kajol spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Parineeti Chopra (R), Kajol spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Now that monsoon is here and the weather has a cooler undertone, one can once again go back to the comfort of denims. While the regular blue jeans-white tee look is a curation that we can all manage without a second thought, the tricky part is how to include them in your formals.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra showed us how one can keep it comfortably formal, when she stepped out in a pair of blue denim jeans that was worn with a cotton camisole and layered with a matching stylish jacket. A pair of quirky Givenchy sneakers and a Chanel bag added finishing touches to her look.

Parineeti Chopra spotted at the airport.

Parineeti Chopra mixed her formals with a denim jeans.

Parineeti Chopra accessorised with a Chanel bag.

For another appearance, the Namaste England actor channelled some girl-next-door vibes in a pair of flared denim jeans that was paired with a basic Levi’s white tee, tucked in. To pep up her outfit, she accessorised with the currently ruling large silver hoops. Do you like the actor’s casual statement?

Kajol, also showed us how to amp up the formals with denims recently. The actor was spotted at the airport in a black camisole-blazer combo that was teamed with belted dark blue denim jeans. We like the fashion-forward nude cat-eyed sunnies she complemented her look with.

Kajol spotted at the airport.

Kajol showed us how to amp up formals with denims.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

