Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Spice up your formals with cool denims: Parineeti Chopra, Kajol show how

Airport #stylefile: Parineeti Chopra and Kajol show us how to mix and match and amp up formals with denim. Check out the pictures of both the actors here and tell us who you think wore it better?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 27, 2018 4:53:08 pm
Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra airport style, Parineeti Chopra casual style, kajol, kajol airport style, kajol latest photos, indian express, indian express news Parineeti Chopra (R), Kajol spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Related News

Now that monsoon is here and the weather has a cooler undertone, one can once again go back to the comfort of denims. While the regular blue jeans-white tee look is a curation that we can all manage without a second thought, the tricky part is how to include them in your formals.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra showed us how one can keep it comfortably formal, when she stepped out in a pair of blue denim jeans that was worn with a cotton camisole and layered with a matching stylish jacket. A pair of quirky Givenchy sneakers and a Chanel bag added finishing touches to her look.

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra airport style, Parineeti Chopra casual style, kajol, kajol airport style, kajol latest photos, indian express, indian express news Parineeti Chopra spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra airport style, Parineeti Chopra casual style, kajol, kajol airport style, kajol latest photos, indian express, indian express news Parineeti Chopra mixed her formals with a denim jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra airport style, Parineeti Chopra casual style, kajol, kajol airport style, kajol latest photos, indian express, indian express news Parineeti Chopra accessorised with a Chanel bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For another appearance, the Namaste England actor channelled some girl-next-door vibes in a pair of flared denim jeans that was paired with a basic Levi’s white tee, tucked in. To pep up her outfit, she accessorised with the currently ruling large silver hoops. Do you like the actor’s casual statement?

Kajol, also showed us how to amp up the formals with denims recently. The actor was spotted at the airport in a black camisole-blazer combo that was teamed with belted dark blue denim jeans. We like the fashion-forward nude cat-eyed sunnies she complemented her look with.

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra airport style, Parineeti Chopra casual style, kajol, kajol airport style, kajol latest photos, indian express, indian express news Kajol spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra latest photos, Parineeti Chopra fashion, Parineeti Chopra airport style, Parineeti Chopra casual style, kajol, kajol airport style, kajol latest photos, indian express, indian express news Kajol showed us how to amp up formals with denims. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement