Parineeti Chopra looked regal in a Sabyasachi lehenga at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wedding

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ wedding was a royal affair. The bride and the groom looked spectacular and we are still gushing over the pictures. Recently, some more photos from the wedding were shared and this time it was Parineeti Chopra who had all our attention.

In the recent photos, Parineeti was seen looking royal in a beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the heavily embroidered lehenga was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, earrings and maang tika from the designer. Well defined eyes, a nude shade of lipstick and hair neatly parted at the centre completed the look.

The bride, for her Hindu wedding, had donned a gorgeous deep-red lehenga from the same designer. The attire had intricate sequin work and french embroidery on it. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was a classic combination of class and tradition. The look was accessorised with gold jewellery consisting of chura, matha patti and nath. The stunning neckpiece by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, that had 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold was the highlight of the outfit though.

Taking to Instagram, Patel had shared the pictures of Priyanka and captioned it saying, “RED! that’s the colour she wanted for her Hindu wedding. No gold no other colour mixed into this, just pure red”.

Needless to say, she looked stunning.

At the reception held by the newly-weds in Mumbai for their family, close friends and the media, Priyanka looked ravishing in a handwoven blue Sayasachi lehenga. Take a look at the picture here.

