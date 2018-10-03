Namaste England promotion: Parineeti Chopra misses the mark in this Raw Mango outfit

Parineeti Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film Namaste England. (Source: Sanjana Batra) Parineeti Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film Namaste England. (Source: Sanjana Batra)

Parineeti Chopra, who has started the promotion for her upcoming film, Namaste England was recently spotted with co-star Arjun Kapoor at an event in a Raw Mango ensemble. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra picked the silk kurta and matching brocade pant combo and in all honesty, we think she could have done better.

The outfit looks just weird and styling it with golden hoops and matching sandals was definitely a bad idea. Her make-up too failed to impress us.

Prior to this, the actor raised the heat on the cover of Filmfare magazine’s October issue. She was seen in gorgeous bikinis in monotones – white, red and black. For the cover, the actor posed in a black bikini and flaunted her washboard abs. With nude palette and beach waves, the look was rounded out with a pair of gold earrings. For the second look, she stunned in a red coloured high-waisted two-piece and in another shot, she looked gorgeous in a monokini by the swimming pool. We quite like the halter neck that added a ’90s touch to the look.

