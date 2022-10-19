scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

From bodycon dresses to evening gowns, Parineeti Chopra loves to experiment with her style

The Uunchai actor prefers to keep her looks simple; which one do you like the most?

parineetiParineeti Chopra impresses us with her chic fashion sense (Source: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra sure knows how to make heads turn — not only with her bubbly on-screen presence but also with her chic sense of style. From ethnic wear to millennial fashion, there are hardly any trends and looks the Hasee Toh Phasee actor cannot pull off. As such, serving us with some high-fashion looks, the official PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) Ocean Ambassador for India, recently looked fabulous in a striped bodycon dress that screamed comfort.

The actor was seen wearing a mid-length bodycon dress featuring block black, glittery pink, and white vertical stripes. Keeping it simple, she accessorised with minimal jewellery comprising — statement drop earrings and added the finishing touches with subtle pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, a nude lip shade, and subtle strokes of blush. 

But, like we said, the actor often sets fashion goals, and even loves to experiment with her looks. Don’t believe us? Check out some of her best style moments below:

Prior to this, Parineeti donned a strapless organza gown featuring floral motifs. Allowing the outfit to do all the talking, the Uunchai actor kept her makeup and hair basic, with winged eyeliner, a hint of colour on the lips, and a half bun respectively. “An amazing night spent with the people of Dubai. Thankyou for acknowledging my performances in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train, and Saina. Thankyou for making it a memorable one!” she captioned her pictures on Instagram.

She looked equally gorgeous in a one-shoulder, black dress that also featured a side train. Keeping it basic, once again, Parineeti styled the look with blow dried hair, studs and a matching ring, subtle makeup, and black stilettoes. She captioned the pictures: “Is it a gown? Is it a dress? 🎩.”

Last, but definitely not the least, we absolutely love Parineeti’s bold red look. Putting her best fashion foot forward, Parineeti dazzled in a red, off-shoulder evening gown that hugged the actor’s svelte frame perfectly. Going with her preferred makeup look that comprised a hint of eye makeup, she added the finishing touches with a chic ponytail, gold studs, and statement rings.

Which is your favourite look of the versatile actor?

