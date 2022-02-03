Parineeti Chopra channels her inner diva in latest looks; see pics

After impressing everyone with her performances in films, Parineeti Chopra has now donned the judge’s hat for the talent reality show, Hunarbaaz. On the show, apart from judging, the actor is also serving impeccable looks that have us swooning over her sartorial picks. Ethnic with a contemporary twist — Parineeti’s outfits are as chic as they can get.

Recently, she slipped into a pleated, blush pink sari that featured ruffled details on the hemline and the pallu. Parineeti teamed the sari with a matching full-sleeved blouse with a round neckline.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised the look with a sleek golden choker and statement studs, adding an element of bling to the all-pink look. She opted for embellished golden juttis to complete the look.

Giving retro vibes, she styled her wavy hair in a back swept way and added the finishing touches with winged liner, shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and glossy pink lip colour.

Prior to this, she looked ethereal in a white lace sharara set — a full-sleeved short kurta with mirror work, threadwork and a V-neckline, and a matching sharara. A matching fabric belt put together the outfit, giving it a neat finish.

She accessorised the look with a heavy embellished choker, studs and a big ring. She, once again, left her hair open in a retro hairstyle and completed the look with smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, blushed and highlighted cheeks and nude lip colour.

She also impressed us in an off-shoulder fitted red gown from Safiyaa that accentuated her svelte frame. Keeping it minimal, she accessorised the look with golden rings and studs.

Parineeti tied her hair in a ponytail and rounded off the look with smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes and nude lip colour.

