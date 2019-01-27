Parineeti Chopra disappoints in this shirt skirt combo

Parineeti Chopra’s recent few looks have been a mixed bag. The Namaste England actor was at BFFs with Vogue and stepped out in an ensemble from the label MXS, a luxury prêt brand founded by Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the crisp white shirt was paired with hip hop inspired hand-painted Graffiti Skirt. The look was accessorised with gold hoops earrings and stilettos.

Although there is nothing wrong with the outfit, the eye makeup didn’t go with it. Overall the look failed to impress us.

It might have been some time since her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas got married, but her pictures from the ceremony are still being shared on social media. In one of the pictures, Parineeti looked lovely in a Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga. Styled by Batra, the heavily embellished attire was accessorised with a gorgeous diamond neckpiece.

In another look, she was spotted looking radiant in a yellow outfit from the House Of Chikankari. Styled by Batra, the yellow crop top was paired with matching pants and was teamed with a lovely dupatta with tassel detailing. She can be seen in a yellow crop top and matching pants, paired with a gorgeous dupatta with tassel detailing. The ensemble was accessorised with gold earrings.

She was also spotted donning an ensemble by designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika. Styled by Batra, the attire consisted of a flame hibiscus flared skirt had red roses with sequins and gold pitta details on it that was paired with a shimmer blouse. Hair parted at the centre and bright red lipstick completed the look.

What do you think of her recent look?