Parineeti Chopra continues to impress with her fashion choices

March 7, 2021 8:50:03 pm
With The Girl on the Train, Parineeti Chopra has made a resurgence of sorts, and so has her sense of style. In case you have been following her looks during promotion, you would know there has been a visible shift in her style. Her wardrobe is now filled with darker shades and lots of layering.
It was no different this time as she stepped out in an intricate, elaborate black ensemble from the label Shweta Kapur. It consisted of a black top which she teamed it with a layered, deconstructed skirt. She further paired this with a black blazer.
Check out the pictures here.
Credit for her style evolution must also be given to stylist Mohit Rai as he curates looks which are understated, but never not-stylish. She rounded off this look with a messy hairdo and a beige lip shade.
She has consistently impressed with her fashion choices in the last month as she opted for blazers and skirts. Here are some of her other looks.
What do you think of her recent look?
