Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor exude elegance in this bridal photo shoot

Parineeti Chopra appears on the cover of a leading bridal magazine. (Source: File Photo) Parineeti Chopra appears on the cover of a leading bridal magazine. (Source: File Photo)

After walking the ramp for designers Shantanu and Nikhil, Namaste England actors, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor appeared together on the cover of a leading bridal magazine.

For the photo shoot, Chopra was dressed in a sheer and embellished burgundy gown from Falguni and Shane Peacock. The designers’ signature feather design on the sleeves added a delicate touch to the outfit. To add a bridal feel to the contemporary number, Chopra’s look was accessorised with a maang tikka and danglers from Hazoorilal Jewellers. Though we like her outfit, the red undertones of the make-up could have been toned down a little, particularly under the eyes. Sleek middle-parted hair rounded out her look.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was dressed in a suit and we like the textured blazer he sported.

Earlier this year, we had seen Chopra walk down the ramp in an elaborate floral printed cold-shoulder gown designed in the dark hues of Shantanu and Nikhil’s colour palette. With prominent lips and sleek hair, the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor had emanated ethereal poise. On the other hand, Kapoor had sauntered down the runway in the designers’ signature drape kurta, layered with a floral printed jacket.

Parneeti Chopra walked down the ramp in a Shantanu and Nikhil creation. (Source: APH Images) Parneeti Chopra walked down the ramp in a Shantanu and Nikhil creation. (Source: APH Images)

Arjun Kapoor sauntered down the runway, clad in a sherwani. (Source: APH Images) Arjun Kapoor sauntered down the runway, clad in a sherwani. (Source: APH Images)

