Parineeti Chopra and Kajol bring in the festive cheer in ethnic outfits

Kajol (R) or Parineeti Chopra: Who do you think looked better?

The festive season is just around the corner and trust the celebrities to give some style inspiration. During the promotion of her upcoming film Namaste England, Parineeti Chopra was seen gracing the sets of a reality show in a white lehenga. The ensemble with golden frills was teamed with a white and red dupatta. The look was rounded out with big jhumkas and dark kohl eyes.

We think Chopra looked better than she did in her previous outings and this is a look one can easily recreate. In case you want to add some more colour, you can team it up with a brighter dupatta.

Parineeti Chopra was spotted on the sets of a reality show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra’s look left us underwhelmed. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol, on the other hand, looked resplendent in a floral printed sari by Shehla Khan. Styled by Radhika Mishra, the look was kept simple and understated and was accessorised with earrings from Anmol Jewellers and bracelet from Narayan Jewellers. Dark kohl eyes and her characteristic dazzling smile rounded out the look.

Kajol, presently, is busy with the promotions of her film Helicopter Eela and her looks, so far, has been a mixed bag. But the actor also impressed us on numerous occasions. We particularly heart her ethnic attires and think she pulled them off rather well.

Who do you think looked better? Let us know in the comments below.

