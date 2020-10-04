Paoli Dam’s birthday: All the times the Bulbbul actor stunned in saris

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Paoli Dam/Instagram)

Paoli Dam may predominantly act in Bengali films, but she is well known to many. The actor’s face — evocative and reminiscent of a long lost era — leaves quite an impression. On her birthday, we collated some of her most enduring looks.

The actor stunned in this black and white photo. The winged eyeliner, hair tied into a neat bun, sleeveless blouse and a traditional sari looked lovely on her. Sharing it, she wrote: “This look is synonymous with us Bengali girls. Our grandmothers did it, our mothers followed suit and now us!”

It is difficult to look away from the actor in this. The dark kohl eyes and statement gold neck-piece elevated her beauty.

She looked regal in this sparsely-embellished sari which she accessorised with a choker and a gorgeous neck-piece.

Jamdani saris never go out of fashion and here the actor can be seen donning one and giving a lesson in grace. She completed the look by keeping her hair untied and accessorised it with silver earrings and a small bindi.

She looked gorgeous in this pink Ritu Kumar sari which stood out for the fine and intricate design. The look was completed with hair tied in a bun and her characteristic well-defined eye make-up.

