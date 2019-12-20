Pantsuit fans, Kiara Advani’s boss lady avatar will woo you instantly

For the promotional events of this Dharma production, the actor stepped out wearing a Massimo Dutti pantsuit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) For the promotional events of this Dharma production, the actor stepped out wearing a Massimo Dutti pantsuit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

There is absolutely no denying that 2019 was a blessing for Kiara Advani. After giving a blockbuster hit in Kabir Singh, the actor is standing tall for her next release Good Newwz. For the promotional events of this Dharma production, the actor stepped out wearing a Massimo Dutti pantsuit.

The double-breasted blazer, which she teamed up with a pair of flared pants, a crisp white button-down and a black-tie, looked absolutely stunning on her. Giving cues on fashion for this winter, her pantsuit was completed with a messy ponytail. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she curated the look with a pair of golden studded earrings by Viange and black boots by Massimo Dutti. Makeup artist Lekha Gupta ditched nude lips and went for a pinkish shade and brown smokey eyes.

Check her pictures here.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor, who’s well-known for her sartorial fashion choices, suited up in a tuxedo for an event in Mumbai. We like how she opted for a vest that featured oversized silk lapels, usually found in a men’s tux, in a Ralph Lauren suit. A sleek black clutch and strappy pointy-toe heels added the finishing touches to her ensemble. To add a touch of drama to her powerful look, Kapoor opted for smoky eyes and poker-straight hair.

