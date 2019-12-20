Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Pantsuit fans, Kiara Advani’s boss lady avatar will woo you instantly

The actor is standing tall for her next release Good Newwz. For the promotional events of this Dharma production, she stepped out wearing a Massimo Dutti pantsuit.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 20, 2019 2:28:18 pm
Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani fashion, Good Newwz, Good Newwz release date For the promotional events of this Dharma production, the actor stepped out wearing a Massimo Dutti pantsuit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

There is absolutely no denying that 2019 was a blessing for Kiara Advani. After giving a blockbuster hit in Kabir Singh, the actor is standing tall for her next release Good Newwz. For the promotional events of this Dharma production, the actor stepped out wearing a Massimo Dutti pantsuit.

The double-breasted blazer, which she teamed up with a pair of flared pants, a crisp white button-down and a black-tie, looked absolutely stunning on her. Giving cues on fashion for this winter, her pantsuit was completed with a messy ponytail. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she curated the look with a pair of golden studded earrings by Viange and black boots by Massimo Dutti. Makeup artist Lekha Gupta ditched nude lips and went for a pinkish shade and brown smokey eyes.

Check her pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lekha Gupta (@makeupbylekha) on Dec 19, 2019 at 4:14am PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lekha Gupta (@makeupbylekha) on Dec 19, 2019 at 4:03am PST

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor, who’s well-known for her sartorial fashion choices, suited up in a tuxedo for an event in Mumbai. We like how she opted for a vest that featured oversized silk lapels, usually found in a men’s tux, in a Ralph Lauren suit. A sleek black clutch and strappy pointy-toe heels added the finishing touches to her ensemble. To add a touch of drama to her powerful look, Kapoor opted for smoky eyes and poker-straight hair.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor suited up for an event in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor accessorised the look with multiple rings. (Source: APH Images) We like how she kept her makeup subtle and on point (Source: APH Images)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

All the times Bollywood slayed in black; take a look
All the times Bollywood slayed in black; take a look

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement