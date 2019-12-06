Check out all the stars who aced Pantone’s colour of the year: Classic blue

Do you have a classic blue dress in your wardrobe? (Photos: Instagram; designed by Rajan Sharma) Do you have a classic blue dress in your wardrobe? (Photos: Instagram; designed by Rajan Sharma)

We can expect a lot of blue in the coming year. After all, Pantone on Wednesday night announced that the ‘Colour of the Year 2020’ is Classic Blue, a “a timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity”.

“Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of classic blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build,” stated a post on their official Instagram page as they made the announcement.

The colour is certainly regal, restrained and boundless.

However, it can also be edgy, since the shade comes in a variety of tonalities and variations. Below, we look at Bollywood celebrities who have donned this colour in the past.

Kriti Sanon

The Panipat actor pulls off this colour effortlessly in a silk dress, which features a dramatic tie-up detail at the waist, by Atsu Sekhose. The puffy-sleeved dress looked lovely on Sanon who teamed it with red pointy heels to break the monotony. Styled by Sukriti Grover, a messy hairdo and sleek earrings from Olio added the perfect finishing touches to the chic look.

Arjun Kapoor

A classic blue kurta makes for a great piece this wedding season. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) A classic blue kurta makes for a great piece this wedding season. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in this classic blue kurta set which he was spotted wearing at the special screening of his latest film, Panipat, in Mumbai. The kurta, with buttons at the front, was teamed with a white pyjama. The look was completed with black sleek shoes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Veere Di Wedding actor gives us all the reasons to don classic blue, that too with sequin detailing. Styled by Mohit Rai, the high neck sequined dress from Raisa Vanessa stood out for the thigh-high slit and the bow detailing at the front. Hair styled in the sleek wet look, winged eyeliner and neutral lips rounded out the look beautifully. We like how she ditched accessorises, allowing her her outfit to do all the talking. Bring pink strappy heels completed the look.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza looks ethereal in this velvet classic blue ensemble by ace designer Payal Khandwala. Styled by celebrity stylist Theia Tekchandaney, the actor kept her look extremely simple by opting for a sleek ponytail and pair of golden earrings by Tribe Amrapali. Tan coloured block heels rounded out the look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt makes a strong style statement in this classic blue jumpsuit by Flor et.al. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the jumpsuit features puff sleeves and flared bottoms. The look was pulled together with hair styled in soft curls and light makeup.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor slays it in a classic blue satin dress by Dion Lee. Styled by Mohit Rai, the body-hugging dress was teamed with shimmery brown smokey eyes and pink lips. She kept it minimal on the accessories front with a sleek silver bracelet.

