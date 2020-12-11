Here’s how you can style Pantone Colour of the Year 2021

Which colour do you prefer? (Photo: stylebyami, Kriti Sanon/ Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Pantone recently announced two colours for the coming year. The contrasting colours — PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating — have been described as “a marriage of colour conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting” in a post by the global colour authority.

Since we read about the colours, we have been looking for cues to style them — and what better than digging our favourite actors’ Instagram profiles for some inspiration? Below, check out how can you ace these two colours effortlessly.

Ananya Panday steals the show in this grey three-piece pantsuit that can be styled in multiple ways. Not only is it a great formal option, but you can also ditch the blazer and wear the bralette and pants for a brunch. We like how Ami Patel kept the look sharp and simple.

Saris are a great way to make a statement, and when teamed with a statement blouse, the look only gets better! We like how Kriti kept it bright in this Manish Malhotra sari. Brownie points not only for the choice of colour but also for the chic design!

Grey is the perfect colour for those who like to keep it simple. It is also one of the best colours to style colourful accessories with. If you are looking to wear something in the colour, then why not wear grey knitwear with a pair of denim and colourful earrings?

If illuminating yellow is what you plan on wearing in the coming year, then there is no way you wouldn’t want to recreate Alia’s outfit. If not a dress, we totally suggest you get your hands on a co-ord set which can be styled in various ways.

