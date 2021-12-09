Pantone announces ‘Colour of the Year 2022’: Here are celebs who have already rocked it

Pantone just announced its colour of the year 2022, a violet-blue shade called ‘Very Peri’ which is, as described by Pantone, “a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”

It added, “Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

While we are sure of spotting this “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone” in global fashion trends in 2022, celebrities have already turned to this lovely hue for public appearances, premieres, and launches this year.

Here’s taking a look at some of our favourite ‘Very Peri’ looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

To-be-bride Katrina Kaif shared the perfect sun-kissed picture in an off-the-shoulder dress with a corset top and yellow floral prints on a ‘Very Peri’ colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah Bhatia looked gorgeous in a custom Saisha Shinde dress which had a bright pink corset top and a contrasting violet-coloured floor-grazing skirt with a thigh-high slit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anush🍕 (@anushkaranjan)

Anushka Ranjan made for an unconventional bride decked in a ‘Very Peri’ lehenga set from Mohini’s by Mohini Chhabria for her wedding with Aditya Seal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Mrunal Thakur looked as lovely as ever in a simple everyday classic sleeveless crop top in the hue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy was a vision in a peplum jacket over a bustier cocktail dress with animal print hat and gloves as she was crowned CFDA Awards‘ first-ever ‘Face of the Year’ honoree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Lady Gaga brought her sartorial drama to the red carpet of House of Gucci’s London premiere, clad in a violet-hued cape and gown by Gucci.

