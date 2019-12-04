Kriti Sanon goes ethnic with an edge; see pics

Kriti Sanon’s Indian look is packed with a contemporary punch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Kriti Sanon’s Indian look is packed with a contemporary punch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Kriti Sanon is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Panipat, and white at it, has been creating waves with her fashion choices, especially when it comes to Indian wear. You ask us what is so special about her traditional looks? Then let us tell you that her take on ethnic isn’t all traditional; she packs it with a hint of contemporary elements and we are all up for it.

Check out her photos and see how she manages to ace the fusion look with grace.

The actor was seen in a Manish Malhotra sari at a promotional event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor was seen in a Manish Malhotra sari at a promotional event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor is a ray of sunshine in this lemon yellow sari by designer Manish Malhotra. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the blouse with heavy ruffled sleeves is the perfect attire for a gloomy day. She added a quirky twist to the look by teaming it with a matching sheer embroidered kamar bandh. She adds a pop of colour to her look with an emerald green and golden necklace, also from the designer’s collection.

ALSO READ | All the times Kriti Sanon wowed us with her stylish looks

The look was tied together with an emerald green necklace. (Photo: Varinder Chawla The look was tied together with an emerald green necklace. (Photo: Varinder Chawla

She teamed her sari with a pair of white Kolhapuris by Fizzy Goblet. Her makeup was simple with smokey brown eyes and neutral lips.

Brown smokey eyes completed the look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Brown smokey eyes completed the look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

But it was another look of hers that had our undivided attention. We love how she added an element of drama to her sari look when she ditched the usual blouse and draped with with a kurti. The olive green sari by Abraham & Thakore, which had leaves printed on it, looked lovely on the actor.

She ditched the traditional blouse and went for a kurta. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She ditched the traditional blouse and went for a kurta. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The white sneakers indeed stole the show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla The white sneakers indeed stole the show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla

But the highlight of this outfit has to be the shoes — the white sneakers. Her look was rounded of with a loose side braid, silver earrings and chunky silver rings.

Electric green eyes completed the look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Electric green eyes completed the look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For makeup, Sanon opted for electric green smokey eyes with a pink nude lips and a generous amount of highlighter.

The bold red bindi sits perfectly with the outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The bold red bindi sits perfectly with the outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, the Heropanti actor opted for an off-white kurti and palazzo set by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. The kurti had an asymmetrical cut which accentuated the outfit manifolds. The palazzos had a thick golden border on the hemline, and the look was teamed with a pair of white Kolhapuris from Aprajita Toor.

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a Rajesh Pratap Singh ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a Rajesh Pratap Singh ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Her look was pulled together with a pair of jhumkis by Sangeeta Boochra and a bold red bindi. As for the makeup, she opted for smokey brown eyes with kohl and neutral lips.

Let us know what you think of her looks.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd