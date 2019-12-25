Panga trailer launch: Kangana Ranaut nails the sari look yet again

What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut is back with a new film, Panga, and she recently attended its trailer launch. The actor, who never fails to look stunning in a sari, aced the look yet again in a sheer creation from Good Earth. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the sari had intricate design on it and was teamed with a lovely blouse.

The look was accessorised with a neckpiece from Rambhajos, and rounded out with hair parted at the centre and a black bindi. Speaking at the event, she said, “Panga is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a National-level Kabbadi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team.”

Kangana Ranaut at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranaut has showcased her love for saris on any occasions, as she is often spotted wearing it. And, without a doubt, she does a stellar job at pulling it off irrespective of whether it is simple or something heavily embroidered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Dec 23, 2019 at 4:37am PST

In case you need proof, well here it is.

Earlier in the year, she looked stunning in this Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by Patel, the sari stood out for its sequin work, and was teamed with a full-sleeve matching blouse. The look was completed with her hair tied in a bun, and much like this time, the look was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece from Mehta & Sons.

This year she was also seen looking equally gorgeous in a cotton sari that, as her sister Rangoli Chandel shared, was only for Rs 600.

Kangana Ranaut looked lovely in this sari. (Source: Rangoli Chandel/Twitter) Kangana Ranaut looked lovely in this sari. (Source: Rangoli Chandel/Twitter)

What do you think of her recent look?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd