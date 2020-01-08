Panga promotions: Kangana Ranaut cannot get enough of saris; here’s proof

What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut loves wearing saris, and does little to hide it. The actor is busy promoting her upcoming film Panga and, as expected, has been donning some lovely saris. She was recently seen in a mauve sheer sari from the label Jade. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the intricately embroidered sari was teamed with a full sleeve off-white embroidered blouse. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a low bun and accessorised with a hairband.

Prior to this, the Manikarnika actor was seen in a rose-printed sari by designer Masaba Gupta. Also styled by Patel, the sari was paired with a matching strapless blouse and accessorised with an emerald choker necklace. Bright red lipstick and side-parted hair added the finishing touches.

Exhibiting her love for the attire once again, she was seen in yet another sari look at the trailer launch of her film. The Good Earth sari stood out for the intricate designs on it and was teamed with a lovely blouse. The look was accessorised with a statement neck-piece from Rambhajo.

Speaking at the event, she said, “Panga is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a National-level Kabbadi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team.”

