Panga promotions: Kangana Ranaut nails power dressing in this checkered pantsuit

It will not be wrong to say that Kangana Ranaut can ace any look gracefully — whether it is the traditional sari or the sharp pantsuit look. So with the actor busy promoting her next film, Panga we are excited to see how she plans to surprise us with her distinct style. And, needless to say, she indeed made us take note of her outfit when she was spotted promoting the film in the capital city.

The Manikarnika actor was seen giving major boss lady vibes in a sharp beige pantsuit that featured brown checks from Ralph Lauren. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the pantsuit was teamed with a nude coloured V-neck top in keeping with the colour scheme of the look. The outfit was rounded out with a pair of classic nude cone stilettos from Christian Louboutin and golden earrings from RISN Jewels.

Check out the pictures below.

We love the colour scheme of her ensemble. (Photo: APH Images) We love the colour scheme of her ensemble. (Photo: APH Images)

She kept her accessories to a minimal. (Photo: APH Images) She kept her accessories to a minimal. (Photo: APH Images)

Her pantsuit was from Ralph Lauren. (Photo: APH Images) Her pantsuit was from Ralph Lauren. (Photo: APH Images)

For make-up, Kangana opted for a dewy base with a sheer foundation while her eyes had a hint of pink and chocolate brown eye shadow. Lightly filled eyebrows, a coral blush contouring her cheeks, and a clear lip gloss added the finishing touches. Take a look below.

The dewy base complimented her attire. (Photo: APH Images) The dewy base complimented her attire. (Photo: APH Images)

Prior to this, she was seen keeping things understated in an intricately embroidered moss green salwar suit from designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika. Also styled by Patel, the look was rounded out with deep kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and was accessorised with dainty earrings.

What do you think of her latest look?

