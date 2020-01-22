Panga promotions: Kangana Ranaut disappoints in this dated outfit

What do you think of her latest look? (Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Rajan Sharma) What do you think of her latest look? (Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Kangana Ranaut, busy with the promotions of Panga, has been making several appearances. And her sartorial choices have always evaded criticism for being on point. However, her latest look somehow missed the mark and we are not sure what to feel about it.

Recently, the Manikarnika actor stepped out in an orange tulle suit which featured gota patti work by Rimple & Harpreet Narula. Sadly, the ethnic ensemble just did not work, especially the heavily embroidered salwar. The contrasting colours as well as as the noisy print and design left us underwhelmed. The mid-length kurti seemed like an ill-fitting anarkali. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with neatly styled hair, a small bindi and traditional earrings.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was seen looking exceedingly sharp in a beige pantsuit set from Ralph Lauren. Also styled by Patel, the outfit was paired with a coloured V-neck top — a combination that worked really well. The look was accessorised with a pair of stilettos from Christian Louboutin and lovely golden earrings from RISN Jewels.

Take a look.

We love the colour scheme of her ensemble. (Photo: APH Images) We love the colour scheme of her ensemble. (Photo: APH Images)

What do you think of her look?

