Panga promotions: Kangana Ranaut experiments but does not impress in all

What do you think of her latest looks? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her latest looks? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming film, Panga and is giving us some major fashion goals. She was recently spotted looking lovely in a Raw Mango sari. Styled by celebrity stylist, Ami Patel, the ice blue silk sari was paired, quite fittingly, with a royal blue blouse. The look really worked for her and we liked how it was rounded out with smokey eyes and accessorised with a choker.

For the second look. prior to this, she had stepped out in an ensemble from Burberry. Styled by Patel again, the actor opted for a beige blouse which was teamed with a pleated skirt. The frill details on it gave it an old-world charm. This was paired with a matching trench coat. The look was rounded out with side-parted hair and filled-in eyebrows.

Although the look was meant to be subtle, it did not quite work for us as it ended up looking bland.

For the third look, the actor really dialled down and was seen in an ensemble from the label Bodice. It consisted of a maroon kurta paired with matching pants. This was paired with a black trench coat and the look was rounded out with winged eyeliner and a nude make-up palette. This look was disappointing as the ensemble didn’t quite gel together.

What do you think of her latest looks?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd