Panga promotions: Kangana Ranaut is a boss lady; see pics

Kangana Ranaut is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Panga, and the actor has been giving us some major fashion goals while at it. She recently stepped out donning an ensemble from the label, Two Point Two. Styled by celebrity stylist, Ami Patel, Kangana was seen in a blue blazer jacket that was teamed with off-white flared pants. The jacket stood out for its design and print, and the way it personified power dressing.

The look was rounded out with a sleek hairdo and bright lipstick.

Prior to this, the actor was seen displaying her love for saris in a mauve sheer sari from the label, Jade. Also styled by Patel, the sari was teamed with a full sleeve off-white embroidered blouse. We really liked the way the look was rounded out with minimal make-up and hair tied in a low bun and accessorised with a hairband.

Kangana Ranaut looked lovely in this sheer sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut looked lovely in this sheer sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Manikarnika actor was also seen in a rose-printed sari from designer Masaba Gupta. The sari was paired with a matching strapless blouse and accessorised with an emerald choker. The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and side-parted hair.

