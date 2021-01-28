scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Pamela Anderson's vintage bridal outfit to vegan wedding cake: See first pics

Pamela Anderson teamed her wedding outfit with a pair of boots!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 3:50:03 pm
pamela andersonPamela Anderson recently got married to Dan Hayhurst. (Source: naturaleclectic/Instagram)

Pamela Anderson got married to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate wedding ceremony, on Christmas Eve in a secluded island destination.

The 53-year-old actor and model fell in love with Hayhurst during the lockdown, according to Daily Mail, which culminated in her fifth marriage.

For the wedding, the Baywatch actor wore a beige vintage blouse from her closet and teamed it with a blue satin corset from Lace Embrace and a blue tulle skirt from Joanna Delaney’s collection. Styled by Janet Adrienne Ross, the look was completed with an organza polka-dotted white veil from Valentino.

Pamela anderson wedding Pamela Anderson married bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. (Source: joannadelaneybridal/Instagram)

Interestingly, Anderson ditched fancy footwear for her wedding; instead, she opted for knee-high boots. “A true West Coast woman @PamelaAnderson had boots underneath her dress for her winter wonderland wedding on Christmas Eve!” author and photographer Heather Ross, who clicked the wedding pictures, wrote on Instagram.

Also Read |Pamela Anderson says vegans make better lovers, explains why

 

Ross also shared a picture of Anderson’s wedding cake that she baked from scratch herself– a vegan coconut cake “that echoed the beautiful wintery wonderland on her coastal property…complete with my vintage glass deer a top referencing Pamela’s love of animals and a pure white Carnation that represents pure love,” she expressed.

 

In fact, Ross also designed a special wedding bouquet for the bride.

pamela anderson wedding Pamela Anderson got married in an intimate ceremony. (Source: joannadelaneybridal/Instagram)

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

