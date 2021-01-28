Pamela Anderson’s vintage bridal outfit to vegan wedding cake: See first pics

Pamela Anderson got married to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate wedding ceremony, on Christmas Eve in a secluded island destination.
The 53-year-old actor and model fell in love with Hayhurst during the lockdown, according to Daily Mail, which culminated in her fifth marriage.
For the wedding, the Baywatch actor wore a beige vintage blouse from her closet and teamed it with a blue satin corset from Lace Embrace and a blue tulle skirt from Joanna Delaney’s collection. Styled by Janet Adrienne Ross, the look was completed with an organza polka-dotted white veil from Valentino.
Interestingly, Anderson ditched fancy footwear for her wedding; instead, she opted for knee-high boots. “A true West Coast woman @PamelaAnderson had boots underneath her dress for her winter wonderland wedding on Christmas Eve!” author and photographer Heather Ross, who clicked the wedding pictures, wrote on Instagram.
Ross also shared a picture of Anderson’s wedding cake that she baked from scratch herself– a vegan coconut cake “that echoed the beautiful wintery wonderland on her coastal property…complete with my vintage glass deer a top referencing Pamela’s love of animals and a pure white Carnation that represents pure love,” she expressed.
In fact, Ross also designed a special wedding bouquet for the bride.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
