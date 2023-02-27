scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Pakistani actor Ushna Shah slams those who criticised her for wearing an Indian-style red lehenga for wedding

"Pakistanis have their own cultures and religion. Stop trying to import Indian cultures in Pakistan. We're Muslims and our religion doesn't allow us to wear this kind of stuff. Stop spreading negativity," a user tweeted, criticising Ushna's choice of wedding ensemble

ushna shahUshna Shah got married on Sunday (Source: Ushna Shah/Instagram)

Ushna Shah, a Pakistan actor famous for her roles in shows such as Parizaad, Balaa and Cheekh, tied the knot with professional golfer Hamza Amin on Sunday. For her special day, Shah opted for a gorgeous red bridal lehenga by famed designer Wardha Saleem. “Married to my nainonwala Maharaja. I love you, husband,” she wrote, sharing a dreamy video from the ceremony.

Soon after the actor posted a glimpse of her wedding on Instagram, several users took to the comment section to criticise Shah for wearing a red ‘Indian-style’ lehenga instead of a traditional Pakistani ensemble.

 

While one user wrote, “India walo ki copy karna chod do,” another asked: “Why Indian get up?”

“Pakistanis have their own cultures and religion. Stop trying to import Indian cultures in Pakistan. We’re Muslims and our religion doesn’t allow us to wear this kind of stuff. Stop spreading negativity,” a user tweeted.

Slamming these critics, Shah took to Instagram stories to write, “To those who have a problem with my dress: You weren’t invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewelery, my jora: purely Pakistani. My heart however, half Austrian. Allah Hamein Khush Rakhey. Aameen.” (sic)

On Monday, Ushna also slammed a blogger who brought a photographer and a drone to her wedding without permission. “I am disgusted and feel violated. AB Lakhany, of Moovyshoovy was invited out of obligation as I have known him for years and he happened to be at the office where we were designing invitations. His invite said strictly no plus one,” she wrote, adding, “He was then sent a memo along with other guests to not record personal moments, especially the nikah. Not only did he bring a plus one, he brought a photographer without permission [and] lied to my family that I had allowed this. That photographer then sent exclusive unapproved photos to various [media] portals.”

Ushna slams a blogger (Source: Ushna Shah’s Instagram)

She shared that the drone was hovering loudly next to her head during her nikkah signing. “I had a sick feeling in my stomach wondering who it was. Does any bride deserve this? Whether my dress looked Indian to people or even Mongolian, does any human being deserve this? Our nikah enclosure allowed 15 people, family only. I am dizzy with disgust that this man would stoop so low,” she added.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 18:20 IST
