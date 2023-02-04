scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Fashion world mourns the death of Spanish designer and perfumer Paco Rabanne

Rabanne's death has marked the end of an era in fashion and, as such, tributes pour in for the designer from all corners of the fashion world

paco rabanne deathSpanish-born French fashion designer Paco Rabanne (Source: Reuters)

Known for his metallic space-age designs and impeccable perfumes, celebrated Spanish designer Paco Rabbane passed away at 88, Puig, the group that owns his fashion house announced on Friday. “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,” the statement read.

It added that the designer, with his rebellious designs, made transgression aesthetic. “Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women (to) clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre — the word means ‘automobile grill,’ you know — and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?” Puig’s statement added.

Rabanne marked his unforgettable in 1966 with his collection ‘Manifesto: 12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials’, which included pieces made from paper, metal, and plastic, among other unusual products. A couple of years later, the designer created some iconic costumes for Jane Fonda’s 1968 film, Barbarella. While Rabanne retired in 1999, his fashion house was resurrected in 2011 and Julien Dossena has been serving as the creative director there since 2013.

Rabanne’s death has marked the end of an era in fashion and, as such, tributes pour in for the designer from all corners of the fashion world.

Giorgio Armani said that his passing marks the death of “another radical creator” in the fashion world. “Fashion continues to lose radical creators, capable of inventing worlds and perspectives from scratch. Paco Rabanne was a true futurist (and) an experimentalist (who) always projected towards the future, always looking to tomorrow,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Victoria and Albert Museum tweeted, “We are saddened to hear of the death of designer @PacoRabanne. Originally trained as an architect, he radicalised elite fashion design in the 1960s through his playful use of materials. He will be missed.”

The New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman bid adieu to the designer, writing, “Goodbye Paco Rabanne, who gave the space age shape.”

“With Paco Rabanne, Pierre Cardin & André and Coqueline Courrège all gone-end of a space age era. I feel fortunate to have grown up with that exuberant hope & style,” American actor Dana Delany tweeted.

Actor Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna wrote, “RIP @PacoRabanne you were brilliant. So futurist. Always loved your designs 🌺”

