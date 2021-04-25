Oscars 2021: Throwback to the best red carpet looks over the years

Everyone is gearing up for Oscars 2021. With the ongoing pandemic, the entertainment industry might have come to a halt but the Oscars will happen and this time the artists won’t need a zoom link to become a part of the event. They will be in attendance on the red carpet observing the necessary protocols and we will be watching them at 5:30 am IST on April 26.

In keeping with the coveted occasion, we have collated the best looks from the past for you. Scroll and walk down the memory lane with us!

Penelope Cruz looks gorgeous as ever! (Photo: AP) Penelope Cruz looks gorgeous as ever! (Photo: AP)

Penelope Cruz looked stunning in blush pink gown from Versace back in 2007.

Nothing like Nothing like Angelina Jolie in a black gown(Photo: AP)

One of the best looks spotted on the red carpet ever was Angelina Jolie in this black gown from Atelier Versace back in 2012. The high-thigh slit made quite a statement.

The fishtail gown turned heads. (Photo: AP) The fishtail gown turned heads. (Photo: AP)

Charlize Theron looked elegant in Dior back in 2016. Featuring a body-hugging fishtail gown and a plunging neckline, the outfit redefined what the colour red on the red carpet.

We cannot wait to see what will Chopra wear this time! (Photo: AP) We cannot wait to see what will Chopra wear this time! (Photo: AP)

Our Bollywood mascot in Hollywood has always managed to turn heads and this look of hers in a stunning Zuhair Murad gown from 2016 is unforgettable.

The bling factor will certainly be retained this time too. (Photo: AP) The bling factor will certainly be retained this time too. (Photo: AP)

For the 2019 Oscars, Emilia Clarke kept it blingy in a structured Balmain gown. The colour lavender never looked this better.

Who is excited for Lady Gaga’s look for the upcoming Oscars?(Photo: AP) Who is excited for Lady Gaga’s look for the upcoming Oscars?(Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga and this black gown by Alexander McQueen which she wore in the 2019 edition of Oscars are a match made in heaven. One cannot help but notice the 128 carat Tiffany diamond too!

The gown was a custom-made number. (Photo: AP) The gown was a custom-made number. (Photo: AP)

Emma Stone was seen in this gorgeous celery green gown by the Lebanese designer Elie Saab in 2015.

Dev Patel arrives at the Oscars in 2017. (Photo: AP) Dev Patel arrives at the Oscars in 2017. (Photo: AP)

Dev Patel is known to ace most of his looks on the red carpet. It was no different in 2017 when he turned up in this Burberry tuxedo, looking sharp as ever.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. (Photo: AP) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. (Photo: AP)

One of the best-dressed couples at the Oscars back in 2019, Alex Rodriguez looked dapper in a tuxedo while Jennifer Lopez was shining in a form-fitting gown — both were from Tom Ford.

