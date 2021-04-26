scorecardresearch
Monday, April 26, 2021
Latest news

Oscars 2021: Margot Robbie’s Chanel dress took 205 hours to make

"I chose this dress because it has all the craftsmanship and luxury of Chanel, but feels easy and not too fussy," the actor was quoted as saying

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 26, 2021 5:42:14 pm
Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie news, Margot Robbie fashion, Margot Robbie Chanel dress, Margot Robbie Oscars, Margot Robbie red carpet look, indian express newsMargot Robbie arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. (Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS)

Actor Margot Robbie is a stunner, both on screen and off it. In fact, it is a huge understatement. As she walked down the red carpet Sunday, for the 93rd Oscars ceremony, she looked effortless, classy and gorgeous in her Chanel dress. The look stood out, among other things, for her hairdo, which comprised chic bangs.

Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie news, Margot Robbie fashion, Margot Robbie Chanel dress, Margot Robbie Oscars, Margot Robbie red carpet look, indian express news Margot Robbie arrives to the Oscars, looking stunning! (Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS)

A Popsugar report states that the actor has been a Chanel loyalist for quite some time, having chosen the French fashion house for some of her previous outings and premieres.

For the Academy Awards this year, Robbie teamed up with stylist Kate Young on the metallic lace mermaid dress which, the report states, was based on a look from Chanel’s fall 2019 Couture collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung)

It is believed all good things take time, and this one, this very Chanel gown took as many as 205 hours!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As is evident in the pictures, the dress is intricately-made and has many details, including delicate straps and buttons at the center. The actor even opted for Chanel Fine Jewelry.

She was quoted as telling Vogue: “I chose this dress because it has all the craftsmanship and luxury of Chanel, but feels easy and not too fussy.”

Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie news, Margot Robbie fashion, Margot Robbie Chanel dress, Margot Robbie Oscars, Margot Robbie red carpet look, indian express news Josey McNamara and Margot Robbie arrive to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS)

What do you think of this look?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
