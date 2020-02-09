Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Looking back at Indians who attended the Oscars

Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Indians walking the red carpet at global events has become a common now. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been regular at Cannes, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas has many a memorable looks at the Met Gala. Well, some of them have also attended the Academy Awards over the years. As we wait to know who won what tomorrow, here’s a round-up of the many times Indians turned heads at the Oscars.

Freida Pinto in 2009

Freida Pinto at the red carpet in 2009. (File Photo) Freida Pinto at the red carpet in 2009. (File Photo)

For her debut film, Slumdog Millionaire, Pinto was seen in a blue sheer gown with ruffle details. The outfit stood out for the sparse sequin details and sheer sleeves.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2011

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked lovely in this strapless gown. (File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked lovely in this strapless gown. (File Photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with Abhishek Bachchan looking lovely in a shimmery Armani Privé off-shoulder body-hugging gown. Keeping the make-up minimal, the look was rounded out with nude shade lipstick and a wavy hairdo.

Mallika Sherawat in 2011

Mallika Sherawat was seen in a white gown. (File Photo) Mallika Sherawat was seen in a white gown. (File Photo)

The same year, Mallika Sherawat, too, had walked the red carpet. The actor had stepped out in in a white gown with sequin details and high-thigh slit. The look was accessorised with diamond drop earrings.

Priyanka Chopra in 2016

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2016. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2016. (Source: AP)

The Quantico had chosen a lovely Zuhair Murad off-shoulder semi-sheer gown in 2016. We dug the floral applique work and quite liked how understated the look was.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2017

Priyanka Chopra Jonas favoured white quite evidently. (File Photo) Priyanka Chopra Jonas favoured white quite evidently. (File Photo)

The next year, the actor had chosen white again, but the flowy gown was replaced with a more structured ensemble. The ivory white column creation from Ralph & Russo looked lovely on her. The look was accessorised with $5 million 60 carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and bracelets on both wrists.

Well, here’s waiting to see what the stars choose to wear this year.

