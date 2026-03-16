Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns as presenter, makes a sleek style statement in white

As the 98th edition of the Academy Awards, famously called Oscars, unfolds at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, all eyes are on global icon Priyanka Chopra, who has joined the ceremony as a presenter for the second time this year after a decade-long break. She can truly do the 2016-2026 trend, right?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Look

The Bluff actor impressed the fashionistas with her glamorous appearance in a custom-made white gown from Dior’s Spring 2026 couture collection with a feathered trim. The classic strapless design highlighted her shoulders and neckline. She completed her look with a Bvlgari necklace. The hair was sleek, centre-parted soft waves that complemented the clean lines of the gown. The look is classic, elegant, and minimal yet impactful, invoking Hollywood glamour with her own signature modern sophistication.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas (Photo: AP) Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas (Photo: AP)

Accompanying her was Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Bringing timeless Hollywood elegance to the fore, singer Nick complemented Chopra in a minimalist approach on the red carpet with neatly styled hair.

She teased the all-white look on her Instagram Stories, hours before her appearance at the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra teased about her look on Instagram Stories (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories) Priyanka Chopra teased about her look on Instagram Stories (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories)

Pre-Oscars Fashion & Parties

A sophisticated, high-fashion look likely curated by Dior, following her trend of wearing white Dior ensembles during the pre-Oscars weekend. For the pre-Oscars dinner, the actor recently wore a Grecian-inspired, white, asymetrical, sculptural Dior gown featuring a floor-length train and beaded embellishments.

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Interestingly, she is known for choosing glamorous, structured, and often white or metallic gowns for the Academy Awards.

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For the 2026 Oscars, Chopra had been teasing her looks with Instagram stylists Wayman + Micah (Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald), a Los Angeles-based styling duo, who are known for their ‘innovative, and bold style’. Notably, the duo has been curating her recent high-fashion appearances including the Golden Globes and pre-Oscars events, wearing brands like Dior, led by designer Jonathan Anderson.

In her 2016 Oscars debut as a presenter following the success of her show Quantico, she wore white, strapless silk tulle gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, which was styled by Hollywood stylist Sophia Banks. In 2017, she attended the star-studded ceremony in a structural white-and-silver column gown by Ralph & Russo.

Priyanka Chopra at Oscars 2016 (Photo: AP) Priyanka Chopra at Oscars 2016 (Photo: AP)

For the Dior dinner with husband Nick Jonas in toe, Chopra was seen wearing the designer’s Pre Fall 2026 with Bow Heeled Slingback Sandal!

She teased a few glimpses from the pre-event “multitasking chaos” on her Instagram Stories.

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Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the backstage chaos (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories) Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the backstage chaos (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories)

She also attended a pre-Oscars dinner party hosted by Rolex. It was followed by a picnic breakfast the next day where she was joined by her manager Anjula Acharia, American political staffer Huma Abedin, and creative campaign organiser Dana Supnick Guidoni.

Priyanka Chopra dream team with manager Anjula (Photo: Anjula) Priyanka Chopra dream team with manager Anjula (Photo: Anjula)

Chopra made a striking appearance in a black spaghetti-strap dress adorned with bold red-and-white polka dots, with a fitted silhouette that flared slightly toward the hem, adding movement and drama. She then completed the look with soft waves, subtle jewellery, and a natural glam makeup look.

Priyanka Chopra at 2026 pre-Oscars picnic (Photo: Diane Von Furstenberg) Priyanka Chopra at 2026 pre-Oscars picnic (Photo: Diane Von Furstenberg)

Other Celebs Highlights: Isha Ambani, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Demi Moore

Also present at the Oscars was Isha Ambani who wore Valentino Fall 2006 couture x.

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Chase Infiniti made a purple splash at the Oscars in a lilac ruffled dress. Stuck in the Middle actor Ariana Greenblatt was spotted in one of the coolest looks of the night in a stunning off-the-shoulder ivory gown with floral details, and a train! Mckenna Grace brought her princess-pink energy in a pink ballgown. K Pop Demon Hunters singers EJAE, Rei Ami & Audrey Nuna are chose to go golden on the carpet. Earlier, Bridgerton star Chartithra Chandran arrived looking gorgeous in green.

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Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku arrived at the red carpet in an emerald-toned off-shoulder sleek, flowing silhouette highlighting her baby bump. Demi Moore dazzled in an emerald-feathered gown. Elle Fanning walked the red carpet in an ethereal white lace dress with delicate sheer detailing. Kylie Jenner showed off her stunning red look as she showed up to support boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in ‘Marty Supreme’. Emma Stone, whose the youngest woman to earn seven career Oscar nominations, made her appearance in the classic yet striking fashion moment under the red carpet lights.

Leonardo DiCaprio brought classic Hollywood charm in a sharp black tuxedo, perfectly styled with accessories.

Whose look do you like more?