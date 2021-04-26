Oscars red carpet: Travon Free pays tribute to George Floyd, Tamir Rice and Kobe Bryant

At Oscars 2021 red carpet, actor and writer Travon Free made a powerful statement with his outfit.

The 36-year-old turned heads in a Dolce and Gabanna black suit that featured the names of those killed in police brutality — Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Philando Castile and many more — on the lining inside. He paired it with black Nike Air sneakers that paid a tribute to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.

His Two Distant Strangers co-director Martin Desmond Roe posed alongside in a similar suit.

They also wore lapel pins featuring the jersey numbers of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and that of his daughter Gianna.

The duo won the Best Live Action Short Oscar for their film which talks about racial justice. In his acceptance speech, Free was quoted as saying by ew.com, “Today the police will kill three people. And tomorrow the police will kill three people. And the day after that, the police will kill three people because on average the police in America every day kill three people, which amounts to about a thousand people a year. And those people happen to disproportionately be Black people.”