scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 26, 2021
Latest news

Oscars red carpet: Travon Free pays tribute to George Floyd, Tamir Rice and Kobe Bryant

He turned heads in a Dolce and Gabanna black suit that featured the names of those killed in police brutality

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2021 7:10:54 pm
travon free, oscars 2021Travon Free at Oscars 2021 red carpet. (Source: Reuters)

At Oscars 2021 red carpet, actor and writer Travon Free made a powerful statement with his outfit.

The 36-year-old turned heads in a Dolce and Gabanna black suit that featured the names of those killed in police brutality — Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Philando Castile and many more — on the lining inside. He paired it with black Nike Air sneakers that paid a tribute to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.

travon free, oscars 2021 Travon Free’s suit featured the names of Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Philando Castile and many more. (Source: Reuters)

His Two Distant Strangers co-director Martin Desmond Roe posed alongside in a similar suit.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

They also wore lapel pins featuring the jersey numbers of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and that of his daughter Gianna.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Travon Free (@travon)

Also Read |Oscars 2021: From Zendaya to Regina King, the best looks we spotted this year

The duo won the Best Live Action Short Oscar for their film which talks about racial justice. In his acceptance speech, Free was quoted as saying by ew.com, “Today the police will kill three people. And tomorrow the police will kill three people. And the day after that, the police will kill three people because on average the police in America every day kill three people, which amounts to about a thousand people a year. And those people happen to disproportionately be Black people.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

pandit rajan mishra, pandemic news, pandit rajan mishra sajan mishra news, pandit rajan mishra passes away, rajan mishra dead, vocalist rajan mishra, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
Pandit Rajan Mishra: A pictorial tribute to the classical singer from Rajan Sajan Mishra duo

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement
x