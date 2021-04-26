Oscars 2021: Netizens are loving Regina King’s Louis Vuitton metallic gown

When we spotted Regina King at this year’s Oscars, she had our undivided attention. Even netizens were losing it over the One Night In Miami director’s ensemble. Mind you, when it comes to acing glam, one can always trust King to never go wrong.

Sashaying down the red carpet, King opted for a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Feeling like a whole statue! Thank you to @louisvuitton and @nicolasghesquiere for this effervescent custom gown.”

The gown featured majestic winged sleeves which was the star of the ensemble. The plunging neckline was followed by glittery rhinestones accompanying the tailored gown which fit her like a glove.

According to Vogue, the gown was “crafted over the course of 140 hours in the Vuitton atelier, the piece features a record-breaking number of Swarovski crystals for the house. With 62,000 sequins, 3,900 pale sparkling stones, 4,500 in darker tones, and 80 meters of chain stitching, the look is a museum-worthy fashion spectacle—precisely what Bannerman and McDonald had in mind.”

Netizens came to praise the sheer craft. One of them wrote, “Regina king made cinderella look stupid. seriously someone get this woman a throne cause she’s the queen of the night. (sic)”

yeah god is a woman and it’s regina king pic.twitter.com/EjrI0qxsiZ — ً (@shawnsguster) April 25, 2021

I’m obsessed with Regina King’s dress! She looks flawless! And wearing Louis Vuitton #Oscars — 🖤 (@Hugo_Vieira_) April 25, 2021

REGINA KING WORE THE BEST DRESS 😍 #Oscars — (jimin)y cricket (@anahigzalz) April 26, 2021

While another said: “Regina King’s Oscars dress. That’s it. That’s the tweet” and honestly, we could not agree more! It is the little details that made the director’s gown stand out.

