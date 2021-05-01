Oscars 2021: Halle Berry is taking all jokes on her hairdo in her stride

What is an Oscar ceremony without some meme-worthy moments. Remember the time Nicole Kidman’s clap became a popular gif all across social media? This time around it was Halle Berry’s chic hairdo which had the Internet’s attention. The Die Another Day actor was one of the many who attended the stripped-down Academy Awards 2021 and made quite a statement. Her gorgeous outfit Dolce & Gabbana was partly responsible for it but mostly it was the bob.

Soon people on social media started sharing their reactions but the actor took all in good spirit. An instance of this was noticed when she shared a short video of a man wearing a wig that seemed inspired from Berry’s hairdo. He shared the now-viral video with the caption “halle berry tonight.” What the actor did this was more iconic. She took the joke in her stride and made her good humour known by re-sharing it

Prior to the ceremony on April 25, hair stylist Sara Seward shared a sneak peak into the haircut by teasing us with a picture. The asymmetrical bob made heads turn and all for the right reason. Berry looked gorgeous in the lavender outfit as the chic hairdo held all the answers for our pandemic-induced hair woes.

Later, she too shared photos from the event. Check them out here.

