Monday, April 26, 2021
Latest news

Oscars 2021 red carpet: Anatomical heart to red lips, celebs carry clutches in weird shapes

Oscars 2021: A celebrity also carried a shrimp-shaped acrylic bag; see pics

New Delhi
April 26, 2021 8:50:57 pm
clutch, oscars 2021Oscars 2021 saw a variety of novelty clutches. (Source: Reuters)

With celebrities finally back on the red carpet at Oscars 2021, the audience was bedazzled with stunning looks — from Regina King’s grand sequin gown to Zendaya’s pretty chiffon attire.

But like in many red carpets, Oscars 2021 also had some weird fashion moments. We are especially talking about some offbeat bags that we got to witness at the event.

Musical artist Celeste Waite, who dressed in a black-and-red outfit, was seen holding a diamond-studded clutch in the shape of a human heart, from Gucci’s Fall 2021 Aria collection runway. In fact, the clutch also featured arteries and valves. Take a look:

oscars 2021, celeste waite Celeste Waite carrying an anatomical heart clutch. (Source: Reuters)

Actor Angela Bassett, on the other hand, caught attention with her shimmering lip-shaped red clutch in red by Judith Leiber. The clutch costs $4295 (Rs 3,20,999.71) on the designer’s official website.

lip clutch, oscars 2021 Angela Bassett posed with a red lip-shaped clutch. (Source: Reuters)

If that was not enough, screenwriter Erica Rivinoja posed on the red carpet in a magenta gown, paired with a shrimp-shaped clutch by Edie Parker. The acrylic bag costs $1495 (Rs 1,11,758.73), on nordstrom.com.

Also Read |Oscars 2021: Best Director winner Chloé Zhao’s fashion is comfortable and stylish
Erica Rivinoja, oscars 2021 What do you think of the shrimp-shaped bag? (Source: Reuters)

What do you think of these novelty clutches?

