Oscars 2021: Best Director winner Chloé Zhao’s fashion is comfortable and stylish

April 26, 2021 1:20:38 pm
The pandemic-led Oscars this year saw history in the making, with Chloé Zhao winning the best director award for Nomadland. She not only became the second woman after 11 years to win the award but, in fact, is the first woman of colour to be presented with the same.
Giving a heartfelt speech, she said: “I have always found goodness in the people I’ve met everywhere I went in the world.”
“This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves and to hold on to the goodness in other no matter how difficult it is to do that.”
Despite a toned-down ceremony, it was business as usual for Hollywood after a year of the pandemic punishing them with no sight of hope, but this time, in the 92nd awards ceremony, the glam quotient as high as ever. While almost everyone was strutting in gowns, the Nomadland director kept it chilled out and comfortable (we hope the future of fashion on red carpets is easy because we have been in PJs forever now!)
Take a look as we break down the details for you.
Chloé Zhao kept it casual yet formal in a Hermes dress with flowing sleeves and rhinestones carefully placed on the beige dress. Completing the look with chunky white sneakers, she went for french braids and minimal makeup.
Here’s hoping the post-pandemic Oscars embraces and accepts casuals, just like the Nomadland‘s director’s ensemble.
What do you think about her look?
