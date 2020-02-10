Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman’s Dior cape features names of snubbed female directors

Natalie Portman went a step ahead to acknowledge and honour the many female directors who were ignored by the Academy. Natalie Portman went a step ahead to acknowledge and honour the many female directors who were ignored by the Academy.

The 92nd Academy Awards have started and the red carpet was a sight of celebrities making some stunning statements in their respective attires. From sheer details in Scarlett Johansson’s dress to the sequinned bodice in Laura Dern’s outfit, there were many arresting sights. But there were many who used their outfits as a vehicle to make a larger point and one of them was Natalie Portman.

The actor, who has always been openly critical about the underrepresentation of women in such awards, went a step ahead to voice this. The Black Swan actor looked lovely in a black dress but what stood from her ensemble was the custom Dior cape. It had names of all the female directors who were snubbed by the Academy sewed in.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren’t nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Natalie Portman has always been vocal regarding the underrepresentation of women in such awards. (Source: AP) Natalie Portman has always been vocal regarding the underrepresentation of women in such awards. (Source: AP)

Natalie Portman decided on her way to honour and bring to notice the female directors ignored by the Academy. (Source: AP) Natalie Portman decided on her way to honour and bring to notice the female directors ignored by the Academy. (Source: AP)

If peered closely, one can read the names- Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, Lulu Wang for The Farewell, Alma Har’el for Honey Boy, Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Céline Sciamma for Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Mati Diop for Atlantics.

Acknowledging her gesture, Har’el tweeted, “My first time at the #Oscars couldn’t have been more beautiful.”

What do you think of it?

