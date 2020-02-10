Oscars 2020: When clothes spoke louder than words

They deserve both our fawning and our respect. (Source: AP | Designed by Gargi Singh) They deserve both our fawning and our respect. (Source: AP | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Oscars 2020 just concluded and pictures of celebrities on the red carpet are everywhere. And while we are (legitimately) fawning over some of the looks, there are some who deserve both our adoration and respect.

Like every year at the red carpet, clothes were used as a tool to make a political statement or even as a tangible obituary. Spike Lee was seen giving tribute to Kobe Bryant in a custom suit. Lee had directed the 2009 documentary on the late basketball player, Kobe Doin’ Work. The purple and gold suit from Gucci featured Bryant’s jersey number – 24. The colour combination too was directed to LA Lakers, the only team Byrant was associated with.

It did not end here, though. Even the pair of sneakers worn by him was from Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Strategy” sneakers, from the late athlete and the brand’s collaboration.

Spike Lee gave a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant through his outfit. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Spike Lee gave a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant through his outfit. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Another instance of using clothes as a vehicle to disseminate a bigger meaning was by Waad Al-Kateab, who directed the deeply moving documentary, For Sama with Edward Watts. She was seen in a lovely blush pink dress but what stood out was the embroidery on it. The Arabic verse on it translates to “we dared to dream and we will not regret dignity”.

If you noticed the embroidery on @waadalkateab’s dress, you’ll be interested to know that it’s an Arabic poem that translates as “we dared to dream and we will not regret dignity” #oscars #redcarpet #redcarpetfashion #oscars2020 #waadalkateab #forsama pic.twitter.com/XzLPaZbgUF — For Sama (@forsamafilm) February 9, 2020

Waad Al-Kateab at the Oscars. (Source: AP) Waad Al-Kateab at the Oscars. (Source: AP)

Her documentary, which has been hailed worldwide and was nominated for Documentary (Feature) provides a lived-in picture of a war-torn Syria. Speaking to Variety at the red carpet, she made her intent evident. When asked if she has any message for Donald Trump, she commented, “They really need to take responsibility about what is happening. Everything happened for Syrian people just because they were demanding freedom and dignity and this is what I think every leader over the world wants this country to be in…If the Russians weren’t backing a Saudi regime, we would never be standing here telling you about a very harrowing story. We would [be speaking] about the end of [an] amazing revolution with a very successful end. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen because no one in the Western countries take their responsibility to this world.”

#ForSama’s Waad Al-Kateab says that Trump should “take responsibility” for what’s happening pic.twitter.com/YRgz4Ln6gl — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Sandy Powell was spotted in a light cream suit, which featured signatures from several celebrities like Robert De Niro among others. The designer intended to collect over 100 signatures and then auction the outfit through the Art Fund charity Proceeds of it would be used to buy and maintain the home of Derek Jarman, her old friend and filmmaker.

Sandy Powell arrives at the Oscars. (Source: AP) Sandy Powell arrives at the Oscars. (Source: AP)

Natalie Portman too was seen donning a custom Dior cape which featured names of all the female directors snubbed by the Academy.

Natalie Portman at the Oscars. (Source: AP) Natalie Portman at the Oscars. (Source: AP)

What do you think of their looks?

