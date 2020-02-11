Oscars 2020: Jane Fonda repeats her 2014 Cannes outfit; here’s why

The actor walked the ‘sustainable talk and repeated her outfit at the red carpet event. (Photo: AP; designed by Gargi Singh) The actor walked the ‘sustainable talk and repeated her outfit at the red carpet event. (Photo: AP; designed by Gargi Singh)

In December 2019, Jane Fonda was arrested for the fifth time for protesting against climate change. The actor has been extremely vocal about climate change, and its irreversible impact. Walking the ‘sustainable’ talk, she was recently spotted repeating an outfit she had worn way back in 2014.

ALSO READ | Oscars 2020: Bizarre looks from the red carpet

At the recently-held Academy Awards 2020, Fonda was seen in a lovely sheer gown with extensive red sequin details from Elie Saab. The interesting bit about the outfit is that she had worn the same at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014. Going a step ahead, she accessorised her present look with Pomellato jewellery because “it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds” she reasoned on her Instagram post.

ALSO READ | Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig stun on the red carpet

Take a look at the outfit below.

Jane Fonda presents the award for Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Jane Fonda presents the award for Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ALSO READ | Oscars 2020: Bizarre looks from the red carpet

Many on Instagram were quick to point this out and were full of praise for her.

Another celebrity who professed to do the same was actor Joaquin Phoenix. The Joker actor who swept away all the awards had vowed to wear the same tuxedo for all the award functions. The outfit has been designed by British designer Stella McCartney and the designer had shed light on the actor’s decision. “This man [Phoenix] is a winner…wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light,” she had written on her Instagram post.

Her label makes for a perfect choice since she makes it a point to work with vegan leather and also supports collaborators to use recyclable material to make fabrics.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd