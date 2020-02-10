Oscars 2020: Billy Porter arrives in heels like only he can

What do you think of his looks? (Source: AP | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of his looks? (Source: AP | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Oscars 2020 has been high on style and glamour, and the stars are leaving no stone unturned to turn heads on the red carpet. There have been many memorable looks, but no list is complete without mentioning Billy Porter, isn’t it? The singer and actor has made a habit of going all the way for his red carpet appearances, and he did just that at the Oscars.

Porter was seen in a sleeveless ‘Cupola’ gown by Giles Deacon. And since Porter chose to wear it, the outfit had to be different. Styled by Sam Ratelle, the flowy outfit stood out for the golden feather-like details on the high-necked bodice and the printed flowy skirt. It was accessorised with Swarovski jewels, and chunky Jimmy Choo heels. Yes, you read it right.

Last year at the Oscars, he was seen in a voluminous black velvet Christian Siriano gown. Styled by Sam Ratelle, the tuxedo gown stood out for the flowy skirt, silk lapels and a black bow tie. The ensemble was accessorised with cocktail ring by Oscar Heyman and Bros.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on Feb 24, 2019 at 3:17pm PST What do you think of his look?

