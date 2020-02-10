Oscars 2020: Billy Porter arrives in heels like only he can

Oscars 2020 has been high on style and glamour, and the stars are leaving no stone unturned to turn heads on the red carpet. There have been many memorable looks, but no list is complete without mentioning Billy Porter, isn’t it? The singer and actor has made a habit of going all the way for his red carpet appearances, and he did just that at the Oscars.
Porter was seen in a sleeveless ‘Cupola’ gown by Giles Deacon. And since Porter chose to wear it, the outfit had to be different. Styled by Sam Ratelle, the flowy outfit stood out for the golden feather-like details on the high-necked bodice and the printed flowy skirt. It was accessorised with Swarovski jewels, and chunky Jimmy Choo heels. Yes, you read it right.
Check out these royal accessories, y'all! 👑 Thank you to all of the brilliant artisans and designers who made tonight's #oscars red carpet custom @gilesdeacon_ look complete. Fine Jewelry by @atelierswarovski Custom handbag by @judithleiberny Custom shoes by @jimmychoo designed by @sandrachoiofficial embellished with @swarovski crystals Eyewear by @ditaeyewear crystallized by @mercuranyc
Last year at the Oscars, he was seen in a voluminous black velvet Christian Siriano gown. Styled by Sam Ratelle, the tuxedo gown stood out for the flowy skirt, silk lapels and a black bow tie. The ensemble was accessorised with cocktail ring by Oscar Heyman and Bros.
