Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez turn heads on the red carpethttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/oscars-2019-lady-gaga-jennifer-lopez-best-and-worst-dressed-5599574/

Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez turn heads on the red carpet

Oscars 2019: The red carpet, much like every year, witnessed a wide array of stars and compelled the fashion police to take notice. Click here to see who wore what.

Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone graced the red carpet. (Source: AP)

The much-anticipated and star-studded Oscars night just concluded. The red carpet, much like every year, witnessed a wide array of stars and compelled the fashion police to take notice. While some actors gave us major fashion inspiration, the others left us disappointed. In case you are curious regarding who wore what, here are some of the most interesting looks from the evening.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga donned an all-black gown. (Source: AP)

Lady Gaga channeled old-world charm in this stunning Alexander McQueen gown. But what rounded out the look perfectly was the dazzling neckpiece from Tiffany & Co.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson looked pretty in pink. (Source: AP)

Sarah Paulson looked lovely in pink at the red carpet. While the cut of the Brandon Maxwell gown might be debatable, the in-built pockets have us impressed and how.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford. (Source: AP)

Jennifer Lopez, quite effortlessly, owned the red carpet in this mirror dress by Tom Ford. The look was accessorised with diamonds and a matching clutch.

Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter flaunted her baby bump at the red carpet. (Source: AP)

Krysten Ritter graced the red carpet and flaunted her baby bump. We quite like her maroon lacy dress from Reem Acra.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone donned a neat look. (Source: AP)

Emma Stone wore a shimmery and sculptural sequin dress at the red carpet.

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz’s look did not impress us much. (Source: AP)

Rachel Weisz was spotted at the red carpet in Givenchy Couture. The all-red gown featuring a PVC crop top and red sequins left us rather underwhelmed.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the red carpet. (Source: AP)

Serena Williams graced the red carpet in a custom gown from Armani Privé. The look was rounded out with hair tied neatly at the back and jewellery from and Forevermark Diamonds.

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph went a bit overboard with floral prints. (Source: AP)

Maya Rudolph too was spotted in pink but the floral prints and the matching cape seemed a bit too much.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close made quite a statement at the red carpet. (Source: AP)

Glenn Close might not have won the Oscar but she made quite a statement at the red carpet in a gorgeous caped dress. The look was accessorised with diamond earrings.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke looked lovely at the red carpet. (Source: AP)

Emilia Clarke looked lovely in a lavender dress by Balmain. We love the short hairdo that added a chic factor to her look.

Who do you think looked the best?

