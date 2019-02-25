Oscars 2019: Billy Porter swept the red carpet in this gorgeous black tuxedo gown

Oscars 2019 just concluded and the star-studded event saw some spectacular looks on display. One such look that owned the red carpet was of Billy Porter, who swept the red carpet in a voluminous black velvet Christian Siriano gown.

Styled by Sam Ratelle, the Pose actor stunned all in the tuxedo gown which featured silk lapels, a black bow tie and a flowy ball skirt. Adding some bling to his outfit, he accessorised with a big sparkly cocktail ring by Oscar Heyman and Bros.

Taking to Instagram, Porter shared his picture of going to the Oscar’s and captioned it saying, “Call me Cinder-Fella. On the way to the @theacademy ball to talk all things #fashion for @abcnetwork. Had the ride of my life.”

He shared another picture from the night and captioned it, “When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up. Thanks @csiriano for creating this custom couture masterpiece. @oscarheymanyou have outdone yourselves once again with your iconic jewels.”

On our way to @theacademy awards with my handsome husband, @thesmithsociety just minutes before the red carpet.”

This is not the first time Billy Porter turned heads in such a stunning sartorial pick. Earlier, he was seen at the Golden Globe Awards impressing the fashion police in an embellished suit and fuchsia-lined cape.

What do you think of his look?