Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen return to the runway to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh

Paris Fashion Week autumn-winter 2022 started with a poignant tribute to visionary designer and the former creative director and founder of Off-White, late Virgil Abloh who died of a rare cancer last November.

The showcase was of his last designed collection, titled ‘Spaceship Earth: An Imaginary Experience’, was staged at the former Paris Stock Exchange building.

Helena Christensen walked the Off-White show in a neon-white ombre tulle gown and a jacket accessorised with chain link necklaces. (Photo: mgggaultier/ Instagram) Helena Christensen walked the Off-White show in a neon-white ombre tulle gown and a jacket accessorised with chain link necklaces. (Photo: mgggaultier/ Instagram)

For the show, the iconic 90s supermodels — Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Amber Valletta, and Helena Christensen — reunited for the first time on the runway to pay tribute to the late designer. They walked the show with the present-day IT girls of fashion, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Karlie Kloss.

Cindy Crawford with Naomi Campbell. (Photo: Cindy Crawford/ Instagram) Cindy Crawford with Naomi Campbell. (Photo: Cindy Crawford/ Instagram)

The last time Naomi, Cindy, and Helena came together was on the Versace spring/summer runway 2017 for Gianni Versace’s 20th death anniversary.

Cindy shared a video of her and daughter Kaia from the show, captioning the post “This one’s for Virgil”.

Naomi, too, shared images from the show and wrote in her caption “VIRGIL WAS HERE”. She also added, “Was an Honor to walk in United Love For VIRGIL , @virgilabloh .. This is just the beginning Rest Easy King keep Guiding from above”.

Besides the ‘original supermodels’ and the royalty of present-day fashion, Serena Williams, too, walked the show, while Pharrell Williams and expecting parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky graced the front row.

The fashion house’s Instagram profile shared of the collection, “Cultural reinterpretation, disruption and transformation open the door to future dialogues and formats. No expectations, no stereotypes, no status quo. Question everything.”

