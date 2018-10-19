Orange is the new black: Bhumi Pednekar experiments with the colour

Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Bhumi Pednekar attended an award function. (Source: File Photo)

Bhumi Pednekar’s sartorial sense has evolved with time. But the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor still has a long way to go. Recently, at an award function, she was seen wearing a heavily embellished orange anarkali from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. And while the outfit is perfect for the festive season, it failed to complement her features.

Stylist Aditi Agrawal teamed it with kundan earrings while hairstylist Seema Khan styled it into soft curls. For the make-up, Sonik Sarwate went for smokey eyes and dark brown lips.

The Lust Stories actor was later seen hanging out with her friends at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. She wore an off-shoulder floral orange dress along with black heels and carried a Gucci sling bag.

Prior to this, the actor caught our attention in a sizzling bodycon dress in rose pink. A stunning number from the house of Taneiya Khanuja, the plunging neckline of the dress was an eye catcher and we like the petal-effect along the bust that added an elegant touch to her outfit.

Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma deserves praise for pairing the outfit with golden statement earrings and a ring from Misho. Simplicity was the key to gorgeousness this time and Pednekar aced the look.

