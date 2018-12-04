After Deepika and Priyanka, Oprah Winfrey exudes charm in a Sabyasachi outfit

Oprah Winfrey, who is a role model of many women, was recently spotted on the cover of Elle India’s December issue looking stunning in a black Sabyasachi ensemble. The magazine, which is celebrating its 22nd anniversary roped in Winfrey and we couldn’t be more impressed.

Clad in a black and silver embroidered silk top teamed with a matching stole, her outfit was accessorised with 29.5 carat Zambian emerald and diamond earrings. The designer, who is enthralled that Winfrey opted for his creation posted a picture on Instagram captioning it as, “Nothing prepares you for meeting Oprah in real life.

On her maiden trip to India, Oprah attended a dinner hosted by the royal family in Jaipur and I had the good fortune to dress her in a saree for it. We spent some time discussing India and spirituality, as well as, Indian art and handicrafts. The opening of my store in Kala Ghoda came up in conversation and Oprah promised to swing by in the morning if she got time off from her busy schedule. I thought she was being polite! Imagine my gleeful surprise (and slight horror) when I realised I was sprawled on the floor like an exhausted starfish after completing the setup of the store, just as Oprah came breezing in, exactly at 10 AM. She was as magnanimous about it as I was mortified.

Oprah isn’t just one of the world’s most influential personalities. She’s larger than life, but also as real as it gets! So, if she says she is coming home for pizza, you better take her word for it and keep that dinner table laid out well in time for her arrival!”

Not only Sabyasachi, Winfrey opted for other designers as well for the photo shoot. She was seen wearing a black silk dress by Shivan and Narresh that was teamed with a colourful, heavily embellished jacket by Anamika Khanna. Rock crystal, ruby and diamond earrings from Hanut rounded off her look.

In another picture posted by the magazine, she was dressed in a silk kurta with a silk brocade jacket, both from designer Kshitij Jalori’s collection. It was combined with Lara Morakhia jewellery.

We can’t wait to see if anything else is in store!