Operation Safed Sagar actor Siddharth’s wrist bling steals the show: Here’s the watch he wears

When an actor’s look is dissected, the jacket, shoes, or sunglasses usually get all the attention. But sometimes, the real style statement is sitting quietly on the wrist.

That seems to be the case with actor Siddharth, whose watch in Operation Safed Sagar is hard to miss once you know what you are looking at.

The actor is seen wearing a Roberto Cavalli timepiece that combines the sporty appeal of a diver-style watch with the flashier details you would expect from a luxury accessory.

A sporty watch with a luxe twist

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The Rang De Basanti actor is sporting Roberto Cavalli’s “Vigore Automatic Men Watch RC5G171M0085” which is priced at Rs. 46.500.

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The watch features a classic round case in silver-tone stainless steel, but the details are anything but basic. Its dark blue or black bezel, accented with blue, is finished with gold-tone numerical markers and minute indicators, giving the otherwise sporty design a more polished look.

The 40mm dial keeps things bold and functional. It is dark and round, with geometric hour markers and metallic hands designed for easy visibility. The luminous detailing also adds to the watch’s practical, sporty character.

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But perhaps the detail that makes it stand out the most is the two-tone bracelet.

The metallic strap combines silver stainless steel links on the outside with gold-tone links running through the centre. So while the overall silhouette is that of a classic sports watch, the gold detailing gives it a dressier, more luxurious edge.

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And then there is the gold-tone crown on the side of the case — another small detail that ties the whole two-tone look together.

The brands official description of the watch reads: “Featuring a quartz movement, stainless steel case, and black leather strap, this watch is perfect for the modern man who values both style and functionality.”

Why does it work?

The appeal of the watch lies in that slightly unexpected combination. A diver-inspired design usually leans heavily into a rugged, sporty aesthetic. Here, the gold accents soften that look and make the watch feel more like something that can move between casual and dressed-up styling.

In other words, it is not trying too hard to scream “luxury”. The blue-black dial and bezel keep it grounded, while the gold detailing does the talking.

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And if you only noticed Siddharth’s overall look while watching Operation Safed Sagar, take another look at his wrist. Sometimes, the smallest accessory ends up doing some of the most work.