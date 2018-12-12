Sara Ali Khan gives lessons on how to pull off contemporary and ethnic wear with elan

Sara Ali Khan might be one film old but her fashion sense has already become a talking point. The Kedarnath actor was recently spotted in two different looks and left us with some major fashion goals. In one instance, Khan was spotted looking radiant in a yellow ensemble by Arpita Mehta. Styled by celebrity stylist, she looked lovely in a heavily embroidered crop top with mirror work that was teamed with a pair of high waisted yellow palazzo pants.

The look was completed with dark kohl eyes and bright red lips.

For the promotions of her movie, the actor has often been seen wearing crop tops and pants and for one of her more recent appearances, she wore a black crop top and paired it with tiger striped pants by Elsie and Fred. Styled by Ghavri, we are not too impressed with the sequinned pants but we have to hand it to the actor for pulling it off convincingly.

The look was rounded out with pink hoop earrings, pink nails, and hair styled into a high ponytail.

Prior to this, the actor was also spotted in a sky-blue outfit from Prabal Gurung for one of her promotional appearances. Styled by Ghavri again, the dress was teamed with matching heels. However, it was the blue eyeliner that had all our attention. The actor pulled off the attire rather well. Bright red lips and hair swept at the side completed the look.

The actor’s looks have been quite a mixed bag and her sartorial picks never cease to fascinate.