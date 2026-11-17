Only one is left. The navy-blue Nehru jacket that Prince William wore during his Mumbai visit is almost sold out, with the Rs 17,500 piece drawing considerable attention after the royal stepped out wearing it on Monday.

William wore the sleeveless jacket while playing gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren at Mumbai’s Ballard Estate. And while the Prince of Wales was busy on the cricket pitch, his outfit was quietly making its own impression. The jacket was from homegrown menswear label KARDO, founded by British-Indian designer Rikki Kher.

Interestingly, the jacket wasn’t originally part of the outfit planned for William. The team decided to add it as an extra piece, hoping to give him something unmistakably Indian but still contemporary.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kher said, “It’s a typical Nehru sleeveless jacket. We thought we’d make him one because it is Indian but modern. We used an extra weft fabric, which is a medium-weight fabric that shows the real complexity of Indian textile craft.”

The Bengal weavers behind Prince William’s jacket

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The interesting part of the jacket lies in its fabric. Developed over a couple of years in collaboration with Glocal Weaves, the textile brings together traditional handloom craftsmanship and a contemporary design. Kher explains that the team wanted to develop a heavier version of the usual “extra-weft fabric”. Made with two-ply cotton, it took the weavers considerable time to understand and perfect the technique. The fabric was woven on handlooms in Harali village, West Bengal, by artisans Netai Mana and Brojokishore Maity.

So, what exactly is extra-weft weaving? It is a technique in which additional threads are introduced into the fabric to create patterns and motifs. Each design is built by hand, pick by pick, making the process slow and demanding considerable precision and skill. The result is a textured fabric that showcases the intricacy of Indian textile traditions.

For KARDO, however, the idea was not simply to recreate a traditional garment. The challenge was to take an intricate Indian textile and make it work in a modern wardrobe.

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“But for us it was like, how do we give him something modern and contemporary yet show off some of the textile craft that we use? And it’s very much in line with who we are as a brand. It’s taking traditional textile crafts, contemporising them, making modern silhouettes,” Kher notes.

The label has previously used the same fabric for suits, bomber jackets and other designs, making the Nehru jacket a natural addition to its collection.

Why did KARDO choose this jacket for Prince William?

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The navy-blue colour was a deliberate choice. Asked how the team settled on this particular design for the Prince of Wales, Kher had a rather straightforward explanation.

“He’s tall, handsome, blonde and blue-eyed, and this colour was modern, and men like blue and it shows off the texture of the fabric.” As for William’s reaction to the jacket, Kher didn’t have an elaborate anecdote to share. “I mean, he’s wearing it…So he must like it.”

Can you buy Prince William’s exact jacket?

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If William’s outfit has inspired you to get the same, you might have to hurry. The particular design is already close to selling out.

“I think we’ve got one left, and then we’ve got a bunch of other pieces in a similar textile. But this one particular, we’re gonna be sold out by tomorrow probably,” Kher reveals.

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But for Kher, the attention around the jacket is also an opportunity to acknowledge the people who made it possible. “For us it’s really important that they get acknowledged, all the artisans involved.”

The weavers have reportedly been informed that the Prince is wearing their creation, although Kher had yet to speak to them personally, as he was in Mumbai.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.