Only 3 people in India own this ultra rare 70 crore Patek Philippe watch

Crafted in rose gold, this ultra-rare Minute Repeater transforms the Aquanaut into a full high-jewellery statement.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Patek Philippe Rainbow watchWho owns the Patek Philippe Rainbow in India? (Source: Instagram/@celebwatchspotter)
It’s not easy being a part of the 70 crore club! Besides money, you need fame and power to even be considered worthy of being put on the waitlist. The Patek Philippe Rainbow Minute Repeater Haute Joaillerie is an extraordinary timepiece that is a fusion of high horology and high jewellery. Its market price is close to 34 crores and currently retails for Rs 70 crore in the global market. Interestingly enough, only three Indians have been able to get their hands on this exclusive watch– Bollywood icon Salman Khan, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, and industrialist Anant Ambani.

All three names are popular for their extensive watch collections, regularly making headlines for their exclusive choices and their even more jaw-dropping prices. But the Patek Philippe Rainbow is an ultra-rare piece in the world of horology.

Patek Philippe Rainbow The timepiece has 131 diamonds and 779 gemstones, all hand selected and meticulously placed to create the glimmering rainbow pattern that’s universally adored. (Source: Instagram/@celebwatchspotter)

What’s so special about this watch?

The first minute-repeater in the Aquanaut Luce “contemporary casual chic” line, this model is also distinguished by its Haute Joaillerie adornment combining baguette-cut diamonds and multicolored baguette-cut sapphires set using the sophisticated “invisible setting” technique. The sapphire crystal case-back reveals the self-winding movement with its two classic gongs. Its rose gold baton-style hands are set with baguette rubies and sapphires and a diamond.

In total, the timepiece has 131 diamonds and 779 gemstones, all hand selected and meticulously placed to create the glimmering rainbow pattern that’s universally adored. Beyond the outward beauty are high-end complications, making this watch a true embodiment of function and fashion.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma wears Patek Philippe watch on Australia tour; here's how much it costs

Crafted in rose gold, this ultra-rare Minute Repeater transforms the Aquanaut into a full high-jewellery statement. Every stone is mounted using Patek Philippe’s painstaking invisible setting technique, allowing colour and light to flow uninterrupted across the watch. A remarkable fusion of technical mastery, gem-setting artistry, and unmistakable presence on the wrist. Although the watch was introduced as a part of women’s collection, the stunning rainbow timepiece caught the eye of men and since has been spotted on the wrists of male actors, athletes and celebrities as a result of its universal appeal.

