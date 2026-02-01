Only 3 people in India own this ultra rare 70 crore Patek Philippe watch

It’s not easy being a part of the 70 crore club! Besides money, you need fame and power to even be considered worthy of being put on the waitlist. The Patek Philippe Rainbow Minute Repeater Haute Joaillerie is an extraordinary timepiece that is a fusion of high horology and high jewellery. Its market price is close to 34 crores and currently retails for Rs 70 crore in the global market. Interestingly enough, only three Indians have been able to get their hands on this exclusive watch– Bollywood icon Salman Khan, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, and industrialist Anant Ambani.

All three names are popular for their extensive watch collections, regularly making headlines for their exclusive choices and their even more jaw-dropping prices. But the Patek Philippe Rainbow is an ultra-rare piece in the world of horology.