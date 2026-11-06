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A dupatta is more than just a traditional accessory; it can shape an entire festive look and transform an ethnic outfit into a statement ensemble. From experimenting with different drapes to playing with its length and adding a belt, small styling changes can give a familiar piece of cloth a fresh look.
10 ways to style your dupatta this festive season
Most people just throw a dupatta on at the last minute. But the way you wear it can change the overall silhouette. Instead of buying something new for every occasion, try different draping styles to create fresh looks with what you already own.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Vaishnavi Bala, founder & creative director, BALAV and Bhoomi Khanna, Founder, Ameyra share different ways to style a dupatta:
1. One-shoulder drape: Place the dupatta over one shoulder and let it fall down your back. The long vertical line can create an elongated silhouette, making this a useful styling option for those who want to look taller.
2. Drape it over both shoulders: Rest the dupatta over both shoulders with the ends in front. This creates a balanced silhouette, particularly when paired with a more fitted bottom.
3. Waist wrap: Wrap the dupatta around your waist and secure it by tucking or tying it in place. This can accentuate the waistline, making it a versatile option for different body types.
4. Across-the-chest drape: Take the dupatta over one shoulder, bring it diagonally across the chest, and pin it at the opposite hip. The diagonal line adds visual interest and can break up the appearance of broad shoulders.
5. On the back: Let it rest behind your shoulders with the ends loose. It adds a little volume without covering the outfit! Good for slim builds.
6. Neck loop: Loop it once around your neck and let the ends hang in front. This creates a layered look without overwhelming it.
7. Neat pleats on one shoulder: Fold the dupatta into even pleats and secure it with a pin on one shoulder. This creates a clean, structured finish.
8. One-sided cape: Skip the regular shoulder drape. Pin one end securely at the shoulder and let the rest flow down your back like a chic cape.
9. The belted elegance: Wear the dupatta evenly across both shoulders and secure it at the waist with a sleek metallic or embroidered belt. This adds structure and gives your ethnic suit a modern, high-fashion vibe.
10. The wrist wrap: Drape the dupatta across your back and loop one loose end neatly around your wrist. It looks super stylish and effortless, adding a graceful touch to every movement.
While experimenting with different drapes, it is important to maintain a balance between the dupatta and the rest of the outfit.
Anuj Mundhra, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Nandani Creation Limited says, “It’s always essential to maintain a balance with the outfit and the dupatta. If the dupatta has a lot of heavy work or embellishments, the outfit should be simple, and vice versa. A lightweight dupatta with contrasting colours can add a pop of colour to a simple outfit.”
Eventually, the right drape depends on the outfit you are pairing the dupatta with and the look you have in mind.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.