A dupatta is more than just a traditional accessory; it can shape an entire festive look and transform an ethnic outfit into a statement ensemble. From experimenting with different drapes to playing with its length and adding a belt, small styling changes can give a familiar piece of cloth a fresh look.

10 ways to style your dupatta this festive season

Most people just throw a dupatta on at the last minute. But the way you wear it can change the overall silhouette. Instead of buying something new for every occasion, try different draping styles to create fresh looks with what you already own.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.