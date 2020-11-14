One Direction singer Harry Styles becomes first man to appear solo on this fashion magazine cover

Harry Styles spoke about how gendered fashion can limit expression. (Source: harrystyles/Instagram)

One Direction singer Harry Styles featured on the cover of the December issue of Vogue‘s US edition, making him the first man to have appeared solo on the magazine’s cover.

The 26-year-old singer can be seen on the cover in a pale blue lace Gucci ballgown and a black tuxedo jacket. The photo was shot by Tyler Mitchell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

“You can never be overdressed. There’s no such thing,” Styles said in his interview with the magazine. “Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it,” he added.

Talking about gendered clothing, Styles remarked that defined boundaries are “crumbling away”. “When you take away, ‘There are clothes for men and there are clothes for women’ – once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Styles likes experimenting with his clothes. “It’s like anything – anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes,” he added.

The singer also went on to talk about how practising meditation boosted his well-being. “It has changed my life, but it’s so subtle…Meditation just brings a stillness that has been really beneficial, I think, for my mental health,” he said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd